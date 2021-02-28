IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast
The Helios Ray had discharged cars at various ports in the Persian Gulf before making its way out of the Middle East toward Singapore.(AP)
The Helios Ray had discharged cars at various ports in the Persian Gulf before making its way out of the Middle East toward Singapore.(AP)
world news

Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

It remains unclear what caused the blast, but the incident comes amid sharply rising tension between the US and Iran over its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:04 PM IST

An Israeli-owned cargo ship that suffered a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman came to Dubai's port for repairs Sunday, days after the blast that revived security concerns in Mideast waterways amid heightened tensions with Iran.

Associated Press journalists saw the hulking Israeli-owned MV Helios Ray sitting at dry dock facilities at Dubai's Port Rashid. Although the crew was unharmed in the blast, the vessel sustained two holes on its port side and two on its starboard side just above the waterline, according to American defense officials.

It remains unclear what caused the blast, but the incident comes amid sharply rising tension between the US and Iran over its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal. Iran has sought to pressure President Joe Biden’s administration to grant the sanctions relief it received under the accord with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned.

From the shore, Associated Press journalists could not immediately see damage to the vessel. The dock blocked the view of the vessel's starboard side down to the waterline and the port side could only be seen from a distance. The ship was anchored near Dubai’s storied floating hotel, the Queen Elizabeth 2. An Emirati coast guard vessel was seen sailing behind the ship, with Dubai police and Emirati armed forces vehicles parked nearby.

Emirati officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the vessel docking in the country.

Friday's blast on the ship, a Bahamian-flagged roll-on, roll-off vehicle cargo vessel, recalled a string of attacks on foreign oil tankers in 2019 that the US Navy blamed on Iran. Tehran denied any role in the suspected assaults, which happened near the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil chokepoint.

Israeli ambassador to the US and UN, Gilad Erdan, told Israel's Army Radio on Sunday that “it was no secret that the Iranians are trying to harm Israeli targets," alleging the explosion on the ship bore the hallmarks of previous Iranian attacks.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for firing a ballistic missile and nine bomb-laden drones at “sensitive sites” in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. The group’s military spokesman Yahia Sarei added that another six explosive drones targeted “military positions” in the southwestern cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait. The Saudi interception of the missile late Saturday set off an apparent explosion over Riyadh that startled residents and scattered shell debris, without causing casualties.

The Helios Ray had discharged cars at various ports in the Persian Gulf before making its way out of the Middle East toward Singapore. The blast hit as the ship was sailing from the Saudi port Dammam out of the Gulf of Oman, forcing it to turn to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, for inspection.

Iranian authorities have not publicly commented on the ship. The country's hard-line Kayhan daily, whose editor-in-chief was appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alleged the Helios Ray was “possibly" on an “espionage” mission in the region, without offering any evidence to support the claim. The Sunday report speculated the ship may have been "trapped in an ambush by a branch of resistance axis,” referring to Iranian proxies in the region.

Iran also has blamed Israel for a recent series of attacks, including a mysterious explosion last summer that destroyed an advanced centrifuge assembly plant at its Natanz nuclear facility and the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program two decades ago.

Iran’s repeated vows to avenge Fakhrizadeh’s killing have raised alarms in Israel, particularly as the Gulf sees an increase in Israeli traffic following the country's normalization deals with the UAE and Bahrain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel dubai iran
Close
Nine Congress activists, including the husband and son of the party candidate, have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. While the husband has been arrested, a search is on for the son. (Representative image)
Nine Congress activists, including the husband and son of the party candidate, have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. While the husband has been arrested, a search is on for the son. (Representative image)
world news

Russian helicopter crash-lands in Syria, 1 crew member killed, several wounded

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Beirut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
The Russian Defense Ministry said a Russian Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons while patrolling Hassakeh province.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. (AP)
world news

Will 'never walk away' from royal family, says Prince Harry

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Last Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan will not be returning as working royals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)
world news

UK's Sunak says Covid vaccine passport idea might help the economy

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that the government would hold a review to consider about using vaccine certificates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year China's direct investment to Australia focused on just 20 projects in three sectors -- real estate, mining and manufacturing -- the fewest in a decade.(AP)
Last year China's direct investment to Australia focused on just 20 projects in three sectors -- real estate, mining and manufacturing -- the fewest in a decade.(AP)
world news

Chinese investment in Australia plunges due to souring relation, Covid-19 impact

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Data from the Australian National University released Sunday showed direct investment plunged to US$800 million last year, from US$2.05 billion in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Myanmar Now media outlet reported two people had been killed in a protest in the second city of Mandalay.(REUTERS)
The Myanmar Now media outlet reported two people had been killed in a protest in the second city of Mandalay.(REUTERS)
world news

At least 7 dead on bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Myanmar has been in chaos since the army seized power and detained elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership on Feb. 1, alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell told Congress on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that the central bank will not begin raising interest rates until the Fed believes it has reached its goals on maximum employment and warned that many people in the hardest hit industries will likely need to find different jobs. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell told Congress on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that the central bank will not begin raising interest rates until the Fed believes it has reached its goals on maximum employment and warned that many people in the hardest hit industries will likely need to find different jobs. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)(AP)
world news

Covid-19 effect: Progress in US industries tempered by losses says Powell

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The focus of Biden’s plan for $1.9 trillion in additional pandemic aid will turn to Senate consideration this week, following House passage on Saturday. Lawmakers hope to send the package to the president before March 14, when additional aid for many unemployed Americans expires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker holds up a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.(AP)
A health worker holds up a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.(AP)
world news

German states call for unused AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to younger people

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Frankfurt
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:56 PM IST
The German health ministry said this week it had administered only 15% of the AstraZeneca shots it has available, confirming concerns that Germans were being selective, slowing vaccination efforts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Helios Ray had discharged cars at various ports in the Persian Gulf before making its way out of the Middle East toward Singapore.(AP)
The Helios Ray had discharged cars at various ports in the Persian Gulf before making its way out of the Middle East toward Singapore.(AP)
world news

Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

AP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:04 PM IST
It remains unclear what caused the blast, but the incident comes amid sharply rising tension between the US and Iran over its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imports from India would be far cheaper and would reach Pakistan within three to four days.(File photo / REUTERS)
Imports from India would be far cheaper and would reach Pakistan within three to four days.(File photo / REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan may resume import of cotton from India: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:00 PM IST
India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Thursday to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the LoC and other sectors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riot police arrested five journalists in Yangon, and an unknown number in Monywa and Hakha on Saturday for reporting on anti-coup protests, according to Myanmar Journalists Network. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
Riot police arrested five journalists in Yangon, and an unknown number in Monywa and Hakha on Saturday for reporting on anti-coup protests, according to Myanmar Journalists Network. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar crackdown leaves at least five dead in violent weekend

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Police in the city of Dawei in southern Myanmar opened fire into a crowd on Sunday, killing three and injuring more than 50 others, the New York Times reported, citing doctors. An official at the Byamaso emergency clinic in Mandalay said one demonstrator died and at least eight others were injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Rishi Sunak says public finances won't be fixed overnight

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Sunak declined to comment on specific tax rises he might have in mind before delivering the budget to parliament on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a face mask and a face shield as protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) enters a disinfection booth at a community quarantine checkpoint, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Reuters)
A man wearing a face mask and a face shield as protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) enters a disinfection booth at a community quarantine checkpoint, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Reuters)
world news

Philippines to receive Covid-19 vaccine after delays

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Aside from the donated vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd., the government has separately ordered 25 million doses from the China-based company. An initial 525,600 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca were also scheduled to arrive Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In "Life in American Politics &amp; Diplomatic Years in India: An Unvarnished Account", Celeste shares "as honestly as I can the influences that led me to devote my life to public service - both in and beyond the political arena"(AFP)
In "Life in American Politics & Diplomatic Years in India: An Unvarnished Account", Celeste shares "as honestly as I can the influences that led me to devote my life to public service - both in and beyond the political arena"(AFP)
world news

When Joseph Stalin's daughter Svetlana defected from India!

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Svetlana told the American officials she had come back to Delhi that weekend - March 5 was a Monday - and taken an apartment at the Russian Embassy compound.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Christian priest holds a Vatican flag as he walks by a poster of Pope Francis during preparations for the Pope's visit in Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP)
A Christian priest holds a Vatican flag as he walks by a poster of Pope Francis during preparations for the Pope's visit in Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP)
world news

'Not a good idea': Experts concerned about pope trip to Iraq

AP, Vatican City
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:33 PM IST
No one wants to tell Francis to call it off, and the Iraqi government has every interest in showing off its relative stability by welcoming the first pope to the birthplace of Abraham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Militant violence in Pakistan is on the rise.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Militant violence in Pakistan is on the rise.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
world news

Gunmen kill religious cleric, his teenage son, student in Pakistan

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • Last week, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women’s rights were gunned down in a Pakistan border region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac