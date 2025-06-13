Over 15 Air India international flights diverted, returning amid Iran airspace closure
Israel on Friday said it targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders.
Airlines cleared out of the airspace over Israel, Iran and Iraq early on Friday after Israel launched attacks on targets in Iran, Flightradar24 data showed, with carriers scrambling to divert and cancel flights to keep passengers and crew safe.
After the strikes, Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice, and Israel's air defence units stood at high alert for possible retaliatory strikes from Iran.
Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines said it had suspended flights to and from Israel.
Meanwhile, Iranian airspace has been closed until further notice, state media reported.
Amid the chaos, Air India announced diversions of over 15 flights in view of the safety of the passengers.
Air India flights diverted
Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin:
AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna
AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah
AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah
AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai
AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai
AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai
AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi
AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Returning to Delhi
AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah
AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan
AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah
AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah
AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt
AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi
Israel strikes Iran
