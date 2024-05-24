Israel's army recovers bodies of 3 more hostages from Gaza, including Shani Louk's partner

Israel’s army has recovered the bodies of three more hostages killed during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The deceased hostages have been identified as Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez Radoux. Their families have reportedly been notified. This combo from photos provided by Hostages Families Forum Headquarters shows from left, Michel Nisenbaum, 59, Hanan Yablonka, 42, and Oryon Hernandez Radoux, 30 (Hostages Families Forum Headquarters via AP)

The army claimed that all of them were murdered on the day of the attack at the Mefalsim intersection. Their bodies were then taken to Gaza, New York Post reported.

Less than a week ago, the army recovered the bodies of three other hostages who died on October 7. Israel has said that Hamas is holding around 100 hostages in Gaza at present, as well as the bodies of 30 more people.

The army has claimed that the bodies were recovered during an operation in Jabaliya. The bodies were retrieved on “critical intelligence” that Israeli forces operating in Gaza uncovered last week, Military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari has said.

Who were the three hostages whose bodies were recently found?

Nisenbaum, 59, a Brazilian-Israeli from the southern city of Sderot, was captured by Hamas when he tried to rescue his four-year-old granddaughter. 30-year-old Radoux, a French-Mexican citizen, was taken hostage from the Nova music festival. He was attending the event with his partner Shani Louk, whose body was found about a week back and recently laid to rest.

Yablonka was a 42-year-old father of two. He too was captured from the Nova music festival. Ever since he was taken, his family had no updates on where he was, and whether he was dead or alive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to bring all the hostages back and eliminate Hamas. However, little progress has been made, with Netanyahu facing pressure to resign as president. The United States has warned that it would scale back its support over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.