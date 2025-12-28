'Threat to regional stability': Somali president slams Israel's recognition of Somaliland

Israel's recognition of Somaliland "is (a) threat to the security and stability of the world and the region," Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told an emergency parliamentary session Sunday. Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud warns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland threatens regional stability(AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Friday announcement, made his country the first to recognise Somaliland, "is tantamount to a blunt aggression against the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the unity of the people of the Somali Republic," Mohamud said, AFP reported.

More on Israel's recognition of Somaliland

Israel on Friday became the first country to formally recognise the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, a move that could alter regional dynamics and challenge Somalia’s long-standing opposition to secession.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would pursue immediate cooperation with Somaliland in sectors such as agriculture, health, technology and the economy.

In a statement, he congratulated Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, praised his leadership and invited him to visit Israel.

Netanyahu said the recognition was “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of President Trump.”

The Abraham Accords, brokered in 2020 during US President Donald Trump’s first term, led to Israel establishing diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with other countries joining later.

According to an Israeli statement, Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Abdullahi signed a joint declaration of mutual recognition.

Abdullahi said in a statement that Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords, describing the move as a step towards regional and global peace. He said Somaliland was committed to building partnerships, enhancing mutual prosperity and promoting stability across the Middle East and Africa.

Somalia's response

Somalia’s government, however, strongly condemned Israel’s decision, calling it an “unlawful step” and a “deliberate attack” on the country’s sovereignty. In a statement issued by the prime minister’s office, Mogadishu rejected any recognition of Somaliland.

“The federal government affirms its determination to pursue all necessary diplomatic, political, and legal measures, in accordance with international law, to defend its sovereignty, unity, and internationally recognized borders,” the statement said.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said in a post on X that Netanyahu’s recognition of the territory was “illegal aggression” and “contrary to established legal and diplomatic rules.”

The European Union also urged respect for Somalia’s unity and called for “meaningful dialogue” between Mogadishu and Somaliland to resolve their long-standing differences.