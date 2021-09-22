It is ours and will remain that way: France denies giving up permanent UNSC seat

France denied a report in Britain's The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday that it would be prepared to give its permanent seat at the UN Security Council to the European Union.

Citing a member of the European parliament, the paper said that France would consider exchanging the seat in exchange for support from other EU members for a European army and reforms to the way the bloc formulates its foreign policy.

"We formally deny this. The seat is ours and will remain that way," a spokesperson for the French presidency said.

"We coordinate with the EU as much as possible and with complete sovereignty," the spokesperson added.

France is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council along with Britain, China, Russia and the United States.