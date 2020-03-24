e-paper
Home / World News / Italy records 743 virus deaths, surging to break two-day trend

Italy records 743 virus deaths, surging to break two-day trend

The daily toll was the second highest recorded in Italy since the crisis began.

world Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:11 IST
Agence France-Presse
Rome
A train security staff member checks the temperature of a passenger arriving from Turin and Milan by train at Naples Central station as Italy ramps up measures to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Naples, Italy.
A train security staff member checks the temperature of a passenger arriving from Turin and Milan by train at Naples Central station as Italy ramps up measures to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Naples, Italy.(REUTERS)
         

Italy reported a sharp rise in its coronavirus death toll Tuesday, with 743 more victims, breaking a two-day trend that had fuelled hopes the epidemic may be on the wane.

The daily toll was the second highest recorded in Italy since the crisis began, but the civil protection agency said that while the number of new cases was up on Monday’s figure, the infection rate was slowing.

