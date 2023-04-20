Home / World News / It's time to take step towards Ukraine entering alliance: Zelensky tells NATO on Chief's on 1st visit

It's time to take step towards Ukraine entering alliance: Zelensky tells NATO on Chief's on 1st visit

AFP |
Apr 20, 2023 05:33 PM IST

Zelensky asked Stoltenberg to help Kyiv "overcome the reluctance" of some member states on providing long-range weapons to Kyiv to counter Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday it was 'time' for Kyiv to be invited into NATO.

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of a joint press conference in Kyiv, on April 20, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
"Now, when the majority of people in NATO countries and the majority of Ukrainians support the entry of our country into the alliance, it is time to take the appropriate decision," Zelensky said at a press conference with visiting NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Zelensky also asked Stoltenberg to help Kyiv "overcome the reluctance" of some member states on providing long-range weapons to Kyiv to counter Russia's invasion.

"I addressed the Secretary General with a request to help us overcome the reluctance of our partners regarding the delivery of certain weapons, namely long-range, modern aviation, artillery, armoured vehicles," Zelensky said at the press conference.

ukraine ukraine war russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky nato jens stoltenberg
