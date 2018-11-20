Ivanka Trump’s lawyer defends her use of private email account

Ivanka Trump used a private email account “while transitioning into government,” a spokesman for her lawyer said on Monday night.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Trump’s lawyer Abbe Lowell, said in a statement that President Donald Trump’s elder daughter -- whose White House staff title is assistant to the president -- used the private email “almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family.”

The statement was released after the Washington Post reported that the White House examined her correspondence as part of its response to a public records court case and learned that she had sent hundreds of emails -- some to government officials -- on the private account.

Sensitivities surrounding the issue stem from the 2016 presidential election, during which Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server in her home during her tenure as secretary of state became a key thrust of the Trump campaign.

The White House referred requests for comment to Lowell.

“To address misinformation being peddled about Ms. Trump’s personal email, she did not create a private server in her house or office, there was never classified information transmitted, the account was never transferred or housed at Trump Organization, no emails were ever deleted, and the emails have been retained in the official account in conformity with records preservation laws and rules,” Mirijanian said in his statement.

--With assistance from Justin Sink.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 09:20 IST