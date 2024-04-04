 Jailed former Malaysia premier Najib Razak seeks to serve remaining sentence under house arrest | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Jailed former Malaysia premier Najib Razak seeks to serve remaining sentence under house arrest

AP |
Apr 04, 2024 04:45 PM IST

Jailed former Malaysia premier Najib Razak seeks to serve remaining sentence under house arrest

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's imprisoned former Prime Minister Najib Razak is seeking to serve the rest of his prison term under house arrest, two months after his sentence in a corruption case was reduced by half.

HT Image
HT Image

His surprise court application, which came as a surprise, was due to be heard Thursday but was postponed to April 17.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Najib said in his application, filed Wednesday, he had “clear information” that the nation's then-king Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah issued a separate order during the Jan.29 Pardon's Board meeting, which cut his 12-year jail sentence by half and sharply reduced a fine, allowing him to finish his sentence under house arrest.

The former premier has asked the court to have the government verify and carry out the order.

Sultan Abdullah hails from Najib’s hometown of Pahang. He ended his five-year reign on Jan. 30 under Malaysia’s unique rotating monarchy system. A new king took office on Jan 31.

Najib, 70, has served less than two years of his sentence, supposed to end on Aug. 23, 2028, after his sentence was commuted. He was charged and found guilty in a corruption case linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of state fund 1MDB which caused national outrage.

In his application, he accused the Pardons Board, Home Minister and the Attorney-General among seven entities of concealing the sultan’s order “in bad faith.”

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told reporters later Thursday that he has “no knowledge” of such an order, adding that he wasn't a member of the Pardons Board.

The others named in the application couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

In 2018, Najib's long-ruling coalition suffered a massive defeat following the 1MDB scandal. He was sentenced in 2020 and two years later, he l ost his final appeal in court, becoming the country's first former premier to be imprisoned.

Despite his conviction, Najib still holds clout in his party, the United Malays National Organization, currently a member of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government that took power after the 2022 general elections.

1MDB was a development fund that Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates through layers of bank accounts in the U.S. and other countries and financed Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, art and jewelry. More than $700 million landed in Najib’s bank accounts.

Najib has maintained his innocence, alleging that Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho duped him. Low, thought to be the mastermind of the scandal, remains at large.

The former premier's separate graft trial over the 1MDB scandal is still ongoing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Jailed former Malaysia premier Najib Razak seeks to serve remaining sentence under house arrest
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On