Ottawa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed Indo-Pacific cooperation and outlined India's vision for a secure and resilient maritime domain at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada that focused on ensuring safe and open waterways vital to global trade and economic stability. Jaishankar calls for global cooperation on maritime security at G7 meet

Jaishankar, in a social media post, said he attended the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Outreach Session on Maritime Security and Prosperity, where he underlined India's approach to maritime security through its MAHASAGAR outlook, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and port-led development initiatives.

He emphasised the need for "trusted and diversified maritime links", noting India's efforts to upgrade its shipping infrastructure and build resilient trade corridors.

The minister also called for better coordination to protect critical maritime and undersea infrastructure.

Jaishankar flagged concerns over "maritime threats and economic crimes", including piracy, smuggling and IUU fishing, stressing that these challenges require deeper international collaboration.

Highlighting India's role as a "first responder in the maritime domain", he said New Delhi seeks to strengthen humanitarian assistance and disaster relief partnerships in the Indo-Pacific through joint exercises and logistics agreements.

He also underlined the importance of maritime trade to national and international prosperity in a globalising world, and the "central role of resilient ports and secure waterways in securing our collective agenda".

"UNCLOS must be upheld,” Jaishankar said, reaffirming India's commitment to a rules-based maritime order.

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is an international treaty that establishes a legal framework for all marine and maritime activities.

Jaishankar is in Niagara to attend an outreach session with the G7 partner nations.

Earlier, he met with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed bilateral ties, regional hotspots, connectivity and energy.

