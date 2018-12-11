Jamal Khashoggi named Time magazine ‘Person of the Year’ alongside other journalists

Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is on the shortlist for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2018, the publication announced on Monday.

Apart from Khashoggi, prominent world figures also feature in the list including United States President Donald Trump, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Anadolu News Agency reported.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 18:56 IST