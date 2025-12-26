Search
Dec 26, 2025
14 injured in stabbing, liquid spray attack in Japan

Dec 26, 2025

A man carrying a knife attacked people at a rubber factory in the city of Mishima in Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo.

At least 14 people were injured in a stabbing attack in Japan, during which an unspecified liquid was also sprayed, an emergency services official said. The incident took place at a factory in central Japan on Friday, AFP news agency reported.

An unspecified liquid was also sprayed during the attack.(AP/ Representational)
A man carrying a knife attacked people at a rubber factory in the city of Mishima in Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo, AP cited Kyodo News agency and other media reports as saying. Following this, the attacker was detained at the factory itself on suspicion of murder, Japanese media, including public broadcaster NHK, said.

“Fourteen people are subject to transportation by emergency services,” Tomoharu Sugiyama, a firefighting department official in Mishima city told AFP.

Sugiyama further said at least six of the victims had been to hospital in a fleet of ambulances.

A call regarding the incident was received by the fire department at about 4.30 pm (local time), Sugiyama said, adding that a nearby rubber factory had informed that “five or six people were stabbed by someone” and that a “spray-like liquid had been used”.

The condition of the injured persons and other details regarding the attacker were not immediately known. However, the injured remained in conscious state, NHK reported.

