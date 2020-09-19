e-paper
Home / World News / Japan’s new PM Suga to meet US State Secretary Pompeo in October

Japan’s new PM Suga to meet US State Secretary Pompeo in October

Mike Pompeo is expected to visit the Japanese capital for talks with foreign ministers from Japan, Australia and India, NHK said.

world Updated: Sep 19, 2020 09:33 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Tokyo, Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.(Reuters)
         

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo early next month, the first high-level meeting between the two allies since Suga became leader this week, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

Pompeo is expected to visit the Japanese capital for talks with foreign ministers from Japan, Australia and India, NHK said. They are expected to discuss cooperation on the Covid-19 pandemic and what they call a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Suga is expected to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Sunday, Japanese media said on Friday.

