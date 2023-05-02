Japan scrambles jet after spotting suspected Chinese drone
Reuters |
May 02, 2023 03:10 PM IST
The drone flew towards Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan from the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement.
Japan's defence ministry said on Tuesday it scrambled a jet fighter after spotting a suspected Chinese drone between the Japanese island of Yonaguni and Taiwan.
The drone flew towards Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan from the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.