e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Japan to join ‘Five Eyes’ to check China’s clampdown on Uyghurs

Japan to join ‘Five Eyes’ to check China’s clampdown on Uyghurs

Five Eyes is a network of five nations -- Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the US who collaborated to better respond to increasing threats by North Korea and China. Japan is on its way to become the ‘sixth eye’.

world Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 15:26 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Tokyo
Uyghurs of the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement (ETNAM) listen to their national anthem as they hold a rally to protest the 71st anniversary of the People's Republic of China in front of the White House in Washington, DC.
Uyghurs of the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement (ETNAM) listen to their national anthem as they hold a rally to protest the 71st anniversary of the People's Republic of China in front of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
         

Amid calls within the Japanese government to join the ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence-sharing alliance, it provided key inputs to the US and the UK regarding Chinese clampdown on Uyghurs, reported Kyodo News.

Five Eyes is a network of five nations -- Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the US who collaborated to better respond to increasing threats by North Korea and China. Japan is on its way to become the ‘sixth eye’.

A person close to Japan-US relations disclosed on Monday that Japan had provided intelligence to the US and the UK last year on China’s forceful detainment of Muslim Uyghur minority people on condition of keeping the source confidential, reported Kyodo News.

The US as well as the UK stepped up their criticism against the Chinese severe crackdown on Uyghurs in the Xinjiang autonomous region, said the source.

Based on the information gathered from Japan, the Trump administration placed a series of sanctions on Beijing for human rights violations against Uyghurs, such as visa restriction on Chinese officials, heightening bilateral tensions, reported Kyodo News.

Earlier, Vice President Mike Pence in 2019 claimed that “Communist Party imprisoned more than a million Chinese Muslims, including Uyghurs, in internment camps where they endure around-the-clock brainwashing.”

tags
top news
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Thousands march to Governor’s house in Patna against farm laws, lathicharged
Thousands march to Governor’s house in Patna against farm laws, lathicharged
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena puts up posters in Dombivli in support of Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena puts up posters in Dombivli in support of Sanjay Raut
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Video of teen pleading with cops to let him bury his father sparks outrage
Video of teen pleading with cops to let him bury his father sparks outrage
Experts believe Covid-19 vaccine will work on the new coronavirus variant
Experts believe Covid-19 vaccine will work on the new coronavirus variant
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In