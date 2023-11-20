Possible tsunami risk to Japan? Papua New Guinea volcano erupts

A volcano in Papua New Guinea erupted, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said as per news agency Associated Press. The agency was assessing a possible risk of a tsunami for the Japanese coasts, it informed. Mount Ulawun on the island of New Britain in Papua New Guinea erupted at around 3:30 p.m. It spewed volcanic smoke as high as 15,000 meters (50,000 feet), the agency said. Japan Tsunami: Plume billows from the water off the Ioto island, following an eruption in Ogasawara, southern Tokyo, Japan.(AP)

What Japan's weather agency said?

The weather agency urged coastal residents to stay cautious in case of a delayed tsunami. Assessing a possible impact on Japan included the risk of a tsunami approaching the country later Monday, it informed. First tsunami waves could reach Izu and Ogasawara islands, about three hours after the shaking caused by the eruption, JMA said.

However, the agency said it could not immediately predict a possible size of a tsunami without issuing any advisory or warning as no notable change to sea levels has been detected at observation sites in and outside Japan.

What Papua New Guinea said on the volcano?

Papua New Guinea’s government agency that monitors earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions did not immediately respond. But Geoscience Australia, a government agency, said that there was no tsunami warning for Australian waters. The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue any warning as well.

