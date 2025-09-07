Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba likely to step down. Here's why

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday expressed his intention to step down following growing calls from his party to take responsibility for its big loss in the July parliamentary election, public broadcaster NHK reported. Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's party suffered a series of election defeats, losing its majority in both houses of Japan's parliament.(AFP)

While the Prime Minister’s Office has yet to issue an official statement, Ishiba, who took office in October, has resisted demands from mostly rightwing opponents within his own party for more than a month.

The decision is seen as an attempt to unify a fractured party ahead of a potential leadership contest.

Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Monday on whether to hold an emergency leadership election.

LDP lawmakers and regional officials across Japan who want a new leadership election will submit a request on Monday.

Why is the Japanese PM resigning?

Public broadcaster NHK said Ishiba made the decision to avoid a split in the party, while the Asahi Shimbun daily said he was unable to withstand the mounting calls for his resignation.

Ishiba’s decision comes after a bruising political year for him and his party. Since taking office last year, the LDP-led coalition has suffered a series of election defeats, losing its majority in both houses of Japan’s parliament.

In July, Ishiba's ruling coalition failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house in a crucial parliamentary election, further shaking the stability of his government.

These setbacks have been fueled by growing public dissatisfaction over rising living costs, economic stagnation, and what critics say is a failure to address everyday concerns of Japanese citizens.

Last week, four senior LDP officials, including the party's number two, Hiroshi Moriyama, offered to resign.

Following the upper chamber vote in July, opponents of Ishiba had been calling on him to step down and take responsibility for the election results.