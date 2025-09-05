‘Perfume is equal to harassment?’: Indian woman shares surprising cultural shock in Japan

An Indian woman from Chennai living in Japan has shared her eye-opening experience of how strong perfume can be seen as offensive in the country. What she considered a mild fragrance back home was considered strong by a colleague in Japan. An Indian woman shared how she learned about “smell harassment” in Japan.(@anushainjapan/Instagram)

The video was shared by @anushainjapan, with the caption, “Today I learned something surprising!!”.

According to her, in Japan, people prefer subtle scents or no perfume at all.

Strong fragrances in public spaces can be considered inconsiderate and are even linked to a term called sumehara, which means “smell harassment”.

“I don’t see it as criticism, but as a cultural learning experience. Back home, perfume is about self-expression, but in Japan, it’s more about respecting shared spaces,” she adds.

Smell harassment or sumehara:

According to the South China Morning Post, a person with poor hygiene habits or who wears too much perfume can be a perpetrator of “smell harassment”.

The woman advised visitors to Japan to keep their perfumes light and fresh to avoid causing discomfort.

“It’s a small thing, but it makes a big difference,” she said. “Every little detail like this makes living in Japan such an eye-opening experience.”

Social media reacts:

The video was shared on August 26, 2025, and since then, it has garnered more than 29,000 views and several comments.

The video drew a lot of attention online, with people expressing surprise at Japan’s strict fragrance rules.

Many users said it was an important cultural lesson, highlighting how everyday habits like wearing perfume can affect shared spaces.

One of the users, Koyel Mazumdar, commented, “I can believe this. because this all comes from empathy and civic sense. We shouldn’t be doing something in public where other feels sick. Strong perfume can trigger a bad headache or nausea for a few people.”

A second user, La Luna, commented, “I am aroma sensitive and I suffer every day from migraine and nausea or allergy in public transport or the mall.”

Another user, Kannan Gokul, commented, “Here it’s the opposite in Thailand, they love good smell and people invest so much in perfume.”

Some users found it amusing, while others appreciated the insight into Japanese etiquette, calling it a helpful tip for anyone planning to live or work in the country.