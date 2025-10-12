JD Vance says hostages to be released from Gaza ‘any moment now’

US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said that Palestinian militant group Hamas is expected to release the hostages from Gaza at "any moment now", Reuters reported. US Vice President JD Vance during a news conference in the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.(Bloomberg)

"It really should be any moment now," the vice president told NBC News' "Meet the Press" when asked about the timing for the release of the hostages by Hamas, according to AFP.

However, an Israeli government spokesperson said that the release of hostages held in Gaza will begin early Monday morning, according to Reuters.

The development comes as US President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel and Egypt to celebrate the US-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas is expected to free the captives, 20 of whom Israel believes are still alive, in exchange for nearly 2,000 prisoners held in Israeli jails as part of the latest ceasefire between Tel Aviv and the militant group.

Militants had seized 251 hostages during the October 7 attack on Israel, which led to the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians. Israel's retaliatory campaign in Gaza killed at least 67,682 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Also Read | 3 Qatari diplomats headed to Gaza ceasefire summit in Egypt killed in car crash

Under the Trump plan, as Israel gradually withdraws from Gaza's cities, a multi-national force composed of Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates will take their place, managed by a US-led command centre in Israel.

Also Read | Palestinians find Gaza city in ruins as Hamas warns tough talks ahead

The initial stage of the ceasefire agreement involves releasing the last 48 hostages held by Hamas, freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel, increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza, and partially withdrawing Israeli forces from Gaza's major cities.