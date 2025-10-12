3 Qatari diplomats headed to Gaza ceasefire summit in Egypt killed in car crash

Three Qatari diplomats reportedly died and two other diplomats were injured in a car accident while on their way to Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh ahead of Hamas-Israel ceasefire summit. Men walk next to the sign near the International Congress Center, during preparations for an international summit on Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 11, 2025.(REUTERS)

The vehicle turned turtle when it was around 50 kilometers away from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, news agency AP reported, quoting officials. Two other diplomats suffered injuries in the crash.

The diplomats were from the Qatari protocol team and were travelling to the city ahead of a high-level summit celebrating a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the officials said.

Sharm el-Sheikh is set to host an international peace summit to finalise an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza and the ceasefire which was mediated by Qatar Egypt, the US and Turkey.

US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will chair the meeting titled "Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit," according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

The meeting will see the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries.

Sharm el-Sheikh will host the summit to be co-chaired by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt and US President Donald Trump, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

The statement said more than two dozen world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, will attend the summit.