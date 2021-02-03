IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO; writes to his 1.3 million employees: Read full text here
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.(REUTERS)
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.(REUTERS)
world news

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO; writes to his 1.3 million employees: Read full text here

The announcement came as Amazon released its financial results for its fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2020. The company recorded USD 100 billion in sales for last three months of 2020.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:35 AM IST

Amazon's Jeff Bezos will step down from the post of a chief executive officer later this year, he announced on Tuesday. Bezos will transition to the role of executive chairman in the third quarter of 2021 and Andy Jassy who is currently heading Amazon Web Services will take over as the CEO of the company, which he founded almost 27 years ago.

The announcement came as Amazon released its financial results for its fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2020. The company recorded USD 100 billion in sales for last three months of 2020.

Also Read | Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to step down from company's CEO role this year

Amazon is built from a startup into one of the world's most valuable firms by Bezos. It was launched in 1995 and currently worth nearly $1.7 trillion.

In a letter to employees, Bezos said he will now focus on "new products and early initiatives" being developed by Amazon. He also said that he would have more time for side projects, including his space exploration company Blue Origin, his philanthropic initiatives and overseeing The Washington Post, which he owns.

Read the full letter here:

Fellow Amazonians:

I'm excited to announce that this Q3 I'll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO. In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence.

This journey began some 27 years ago. Amazon was only an idea, and it had no name. The question I was asked most frequently at that time was, "What's the internet?" Blessedly, I haven't had to explain that in a long while.

Today, we employ 1.3 million talented, dedicated people, serve hundreds of millions of customers and businesses, and are widely recognized as one of the most successful companies in the world.

How did that happen? Invention. Invention is the root of our success. We've done crazy things together, and then made them normal. We pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime's insanely-fast shipping, Just Walk Out shopping, the Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, marketplace, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more. If you get it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. And that yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive.

I don't know of another company with an invention track record as good as Amazon's, and I believe we are at our most inventive right now. I hope you are as proud of our inventiveness as I am. I think you should be.

As Amazon became large, we decided to use our scale and scope to lead on important social issues. Two high-impact examples: our $15 minimum wage and the Climate Pledge. In both cases, we staked out leadership positions and then asked others to come along with us. In both cases, it's working. Other large companies are coming our way. I hope you're proud of that as well.

I find my work meaningful and fun. I get to work with the smartest, most talented, most ingenious teammates. When times have been good, you've been humble. When times have been tough, you've been strong and supportive, and we've made each other laugh. It is a joy to work on this team.

As much as I still tap dance into the office, I'm excited about this transition. Millions of customers depend on us for our services, and more than a million employees depend on us for their livelihoods. Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it's consuming. When you have a responsibility like that, it's hard to put attention on anything else. As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions. I've never had more energy, and this isn't about retiring. I'm super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have.

Amazon couldn't be better positioned for the future. We are firing on all cylinders, just as the world needs us to. We have things in the pipeline that will continue to astonish. We serve individuals and enterprises, and we've pioneered two complete industries and a whole new class of devices. We are leaders in areas as varied as machine learning and logistics, and if an Amazonian's idea requires yet another new institutional skill, we're flexible enough and patient enough to learn it.

Keep inventing, and don't despair when at first the idea looks crazy. Remember to wander. Let curiosity be your compass. It remains Day 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

The decision is a setback for Future, which agreed to sell its retail assets to rival Reliance last year.(Mint file photo)
The decision is a setback for Future, which agreed to sell its retail assets to rival Reliance last year.(Mint file photo)
business

Future's retail deal in doubt after Delhi High Court backs Amazon

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The outcome of the ongoing legal dispute is expected to shape India's retail landscape.
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Case against Amazon for selling counterfeit goods

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The police on Monday filed a case against e-commerce seller Amazon for allegedly allowing the sale of counterfeit products on its website
READ FULL STORY
(FILES) In this file photo the logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island on March 30, 2020 in New York. - Amazon on January 5, 2021 announced it bought jets from a pair of airlines, bolstering its delivery network as online shopping booms and travel withers during the pandemic. The e-commerce colossus launched its air shipping division four years ago, but had previously relied on leased jets. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo the logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island on March 30, 2020 in New York. - Amazon on January 5, 2021 announced it bought jets from a pair of airlines, bolstering its delivery network as online shopping booms and travel withers during the pandemic. The e-commerce colossus launched its air shipping division four years ago, but had previously relied on leased jets. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Amazon ratchets up anti-union pressure on workers in Alabama

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Employees have been ordered to attend meetings where managers sow doubts about the unionization drive, according to two workers who attended.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100.(AP)
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100.(AP)
world news

WHO team visits disease centre; Japan extends virus emergency

Agencies, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The World Health Organization experts visited an animal disease centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan as part of their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk grimaces after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk grimaces after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Elon Musk keeps sparring with regulators as Joe Biden cabinet takes reins

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:51 AM IST
Elon Musk, 49, is widely heralded for disrupting the auto industry with high performance electric cars and upending Big Aerospace with reusable rockets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Pro-Trump protesters storm into the Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;//File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Pro-Trump protesters storm into the Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  //File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

'He invited us': Accused Capitol rioters blame Trump in legal defense

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Jackson, awaiting trial in federal court on assault charges, is now adopting a novel legal defense: seeking to pin the blame on Donald Trump, citing the former president's remarks at a "Stop the Steal" rally shortly before the Capitol siege.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The examination of long-term river dynamics and ancient irrigation networks showed the changing climate and dryer conditions may have been the real cause.(Unsplash | Representational image)
The examination of long-term river dynamics and ancient irrigation networks showed the changing climate and dryer conditions may have been the real cause.(Unsplash | Representational image)
world news

‘Climate change, not Genghis Khan, destroyed central Asia’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:48 AM IST
A new research led by the University of Lincoln, UK, reconstructed the effects of climate change on floodwater farming in present southern Kazakhstan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar's soldiers walk near the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 2, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
Myanmar's soldiers walk near the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 2, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Citizens in Myanmar protest coup with noise barrage

AP, Yangon, Myanmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Several pro-democracy groups had asked people to make noise at 8 pm to show their opposition to the coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Democrats make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:45 AM IST
The Democratic legal brief forcefully linked Trump's baseless efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, saying he bears “unmistakable” blame for actions that threatened the foundation of American democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 after Harvard Business School, founding Amazon Web Services (AWS)(Reuters File Photo )
Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 after Harvard Business School, founding Amazon Web Services (AWS)(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Bezos to give reins to cloud boss Jassy as Amazon's sales rocket past $100 bn

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Andy Jassy is known for understanding technical details, and he has regularly taken jabs at legacy player Oracle Corp and cloud rival Microsoft Corp, which AWS continues to exceed in sales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.(REUTERS)
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.(REUTERS)
world news

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO: Read full text of his letter to employees

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:35 AM IST
The announcement came as Amazon released its financial results for its fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2020. The company recorded USD 100 billion in sales for last three months of 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden signs executive actions in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday. (Bloomberg File Photo )
US President Joe Biden signs executive actions in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden treads carefully in unwinding hardline Trump immigration policies

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Immigration advocates have urged the new Democratic administration to move quickly but Biden aides say they need time to unravel the many layers of immigration restrictions introduced during the Trump era.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (AFP File Photo )
Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (AFP File Photo )
world news

US cool to, but does not reject, Iran's idea on reviving nuclear deal

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:21 AM IST
On Monday, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said one way to bridge the impasse with Washington was for an EU official to choreograph their steps to restore the 2015 pact abandoned in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A detainee mops the floor at the intake station at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga. (AP File Photo/Representative Image )
A detainee mops the floor at the intake station at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga. (AP File Photo/Representative Image )
world news

Long-detained immigrant families in US could soon face deportation

AP, Houston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:07 AM IST
Hundreds of people have been deported in the early days of President Joe Biden's administration, including a woman who was a witness to the 2019 massacre at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
McDonald's sued Steve Easterbrook in August.(Reuters File Photo )
McDonald's sued Steve Easterbrook in August.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs: Judge

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:51 AM IST
McDonald's said it looked forward to proving Easterbrook's misconduct.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, US.(REUTERS)
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, US.(REUTERS)
world news

SpaceX Mars prototype rocket explodes upon landing

ANI, Texas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Tuesday's explosion was the second such blast after the last prototype of Starship met a similar fate during a test flight in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The software flaw exploited by the suspected Chinese group is separate from the one the United States has accused Russian government operatives of using. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The software flaw exploited by the suspected Chinese group is separate from the one the United States has accused Russian government operatives of using. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

Suspected China hackers used SolarWinds bug to spy on US payroll agency: Report

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:42 AM IST
Security researchers have previously said a second group of hackers was abusing SolarWinds' software at the same time as the alleged Russian hack, but the suspected connection to China and ensuing US government breach have not been previously reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo has pushed back against requests to open up vaccines to even more groups of people.(AP)
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo has pushed back against requests to open up vaccines to even more groups of people.(AP)
world news

New York governor Andrew Cuomo says earlier Covid shot for cabdrivers, waiters

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Cuomo said he is directing local governments to make decisions about whether to add groups, and which ones, to the so-called 1B eligible tier, he said in a briefing Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP