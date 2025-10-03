Jihad Al-Shamie: Manchester synagogue stabber's photos, alleged social media profiles surface

Jihad Al-Shamie was identified as the suspect in the deadly attack at a synagogue in Manchester. Police said that the 35-year-old was a British citizen of Syrian descent. He killed at least two people and injured many others at the synagogue, in what authorities said was a 'terrorist' act'. Shamie was shot and killed by officers. Ambulance incident workers process the body of a man, believed to be the attacker, at the scene(REUTERS)

Police also said that three people have been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism. They are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.

Now, Jihad Al-Shamie's alleged social media profiles and photos have surfaced. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these posts and is not sharing some of them in this story.

The identities of the victims have not been revealed yet. At least three people were hospitalized in serious condition. The assault took place on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar.

“This was a vile terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews,” British PM Keir Starmer wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “Antisemitism is a hatred that is rising, once again. Britain must defeat it, once again.”

“I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love,” Starmer added. “I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded. As I warned at the UN: Weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”