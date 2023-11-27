Jill Biden has a special message for US with White House Christmas decorations

White House has been decked up ahead of Christmas Day celebrations in the United States. At least 98 Christmas trees, more than 142,000 twinkling lights and nearly 34,000 ornaments have been used to decorate the halls of the White House. Besides this, 15,000 feet of ribbon, more than 350 candles and over 22,000 bells have been used for the decorations. National Guard families will be among the first members of the public to see the decorations. First lady Jill Biden receives the official 2023 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington(AP)

US First Lady Jill Biden is hoping that the decorations will inspire visitors and evoke "the inner child" in them. On Monday, she thanked hundreds of designers and decorators who helped decorate the White House. She expressed how well the volunteers designed each room, catering to the theme.

“Each room on display is designed to capture the pure, unfiltered delight and imagination of our childhoods, to see this time of year through the wondrous, sparkling eyes of children,” Jill said as quoted by AP.

“But it’s in these times, when we are searching for hope and healing, that we need those points of light the most, that we need each other the most. It’s in these times that I hope you remember, if even just for a moment or a season, how you saw the world as a child,” the US First Lady added.

2023 marks the 200th anniversary of the poem and book, “'Twas the Night Before Christmas," published in 1823. The decorations have catered to this fact, in a major way. The book's samples of editions from the past 200 years, are on display along the ground floor corridor in White House.

The decorations have also paid tributes to the military personnel who sacrificed their lives for the security and prosperity of the United States. One of the first Christmas trees that visitors will see, has been decorated with wooden gold star ornaments engraved with the names of fallen service members.

How different parts of White House has been decorated

The State Dining Room has been decorated with the gingerbread White House. The Blue Room houses an 18.5-foot Christmas tree. The tree celebrates cheerful scenes, landscapes and neighbourhoods from across USA.

Meanwhile, the Cross Hall has been decorated with the official White House Menorah.



(With agencies inputs)