News / World News / NATO chief tells Turkey: Let Sweden join as 'time has come'

NATO chief tells Turkey: Let Sweden join as ‘time has come’

AFP |
Nov 27, 2023 05:32 PM IST

"Sweden has delivered on what they promised and now the time has come for Turkiye to finalise the accession process," Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said Turkey should approve Sweden's stalled bid for membership "as soon as possible".

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference.(Reuters)
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference.(Reuters)

"Sweden has delivered on what they promised and now the time has come for Turkiye to finalise the accession process," Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Ukraine was still inflicting major losses on Russia, despite Kyiv not managing to regain captured territory.

"Of course we would like them to liberate as much territory as possible as quickly as possible as possible, but even though the frontline has not moved, Ukrainians have been able to inflict heavy losses on the Russian invaders," Stoltenberg said.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
