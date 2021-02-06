IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list
US President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Delaware US on February 5, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Delaware US on February 5, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Joe Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list

Joe Biden and his aides have been meticulous about how they go about their business as they try to reduce the chances of infection among White House staffers.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Wilmington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:25 AM IST

On President Joe Biden's weekend to-do list? Moving.

Biden flew aboard Air Force One for the first time as president on Friday, but not on a trip to sell his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan or to confer with a US ally.

He just went home, to Delaware, to help his wife, Jill, figure out what other “stuff” they need to bring with them when they return to their “other house,” meaning the White House.

’It’s a great honor," Biden said of flying aboard Air Force One as president. "But I didn’t think about it, to tell you the truth. I was reading the paper.”

He said he went to his home near Wilmington for the weekend "to see my grandchildren and to hang out with Jill to get the rest of the stuff we have to move from our house to the other house.” Biden's son Hunter also turned 51 on Thursday.

Biden flew even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that Americans avoid travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House said the trip would be far less risky for Biden, who is at higher risk because he is 78, than the sort of commercial travel that people are being urged to put on hold.

“Any president of the United States, Democrat or Republican, obviously takes Air Force One, a private plane, when they travel,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said hours before Biden's inaugural flight.

Biden told reporters shortly after landing in Delaware that the plane was much like the one he flew as vice president for eight years, “only it’s much nicer.”

Biden has made controlling the pandemic the central focus of the early work of his presidency. His team has repeatedly emphasized that he will model safe behavior for the nation.

Any time the president travels, an entourage of support staff, security personnel and media travels with him.

The CDC's guidance notes that “travel increases your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19" and that the agency “recommends that you do not travel at this time." But it says people who must travel should first complete their Covid-19 vaccinations, if they're eligible, and wait two weeks after getting the second dose before embarking on travel.

Biden got his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine more than three weeks ago.

Biden and his aides have been meticulous about how they go about their business as they try to reduce the chances of infection among White House staffers. Mask wearing is mandatory throughout the White House complex, much of the administration is working remotely and the duration and size of meetings has been limited.

Biden also has made few appearances outside the White House complex during the first weeks of his presidency — all for official business or to attend church.

The trip for Biden, who spent decades in the Senate and eight years as vice president, marked his first time on Air Force One in more than 20 years. He flew to South America with President Bill Clinton in 2000 as Clinton announced $1.3 billion in aid to help Colombia battle drug traffickers.

For security reasons, the vice president travels separately from the president and relies on the more modest Air Force Two aircraft for out-of-town travel.

For the 25-minute flight from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Biden flew on the smaller C-32 model from the Air Force’s fleet.

It is a specially configured version of the Boeing 757-200 commercial intercontinental airliner, compared to the iconic VC-25A, which is a modified Boeing 747.

Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, didn't hide his affection for Air Force One, perhaps the greatest perk of the job.

But Trump was not a fan of the Kennedy-era blue and white color scheme that is known the world over. Trump viewed the design as dated, too muted and insufficiently patriotic, and announced plans in 2019 to overhaul the color scheme using the colors of the American flag. He kept a model of his planned overhaul on display in the Oval Office.

Psaki has said that a new Air Force One paint job isn't on Biden's priority list.

“I can confirm for you here that the president has not spent a moment thinking about the color scheme of Air Force One," she said from the briefing room.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden coronavirus white house
app
Close
Vials of a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
Vials of a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
world news

Mexico gets China's CanSino vaccine paperwork for approval

AP, Mexico City
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Mexico is running out of vaccines, and has placed its hopes on CanSino’s single-shot dose. CanSino has carried out Phase 3 trials in Mexico with 14,425 volunteers enrolled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)(AP)
This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)(AP)
world news

White House says working to speed early production of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:42 AM IST
J&J applied on Thursday for US emergency use authorization. It expects to have some vaccine ready for distribution as soon as authorized but has not said how much.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents prep donated vegetables at a soup kitchen in the Villa Maria shantytown of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, amid a second complete lockdown in less than a year.(AP Photo)
Residents prep donated vegetables at a soup kitchen in the Villa Maria shantytown of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, amid a second complete lockdown in less than a year.(AP Photo)
world news

IMF chief warns of 'lost generation' if low-income countries don't get more help

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:38 AM IST
A former top World Bank executive, Georgieva said vaccination efforts were uneven, with poor countries facing "tremendous difficulties" even as official development funds were going down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Delaware US on February 5, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Delaware US on February 5, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Joe Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list

AP, Wilmington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Joe Biden and his aides have been meticulous about how they go about their business as they try to reduce the chances of infection among White House staffers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a demonstration against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)
Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a demonstration against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)
world news

US intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's Houthis

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:24 AM IST
The United Nations describes Yemen Uas the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its people in need.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar.(REUTERS)
Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar.(REUTERS)
world news

US-Taliban agreement has no element of peace says Haqqani

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:19 AM IST
The Taliban were made to commit to only one thing, that they would enter intra-Afghan talks, not that they would agree to peace,” Husain Haqqani, the former Pakistani Ambassador to the US, said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department. (AP File Photo )
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department. (AP File Photo )
world news

Top diplomats of US, UK, France, Germany hold virtual talks

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:45 AM IST
The last time the top foreign affairs officials from the four countries met as a quartet was in April 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pro-Trump protesters storming into the Capitol on January 6. (Reuters File Photo )
Pro-Trump protesters storming into the Capitol on January 6. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Defenders of the former president are casting doubt over the legality of the impeachment trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP File Photo )
President Joe Biden signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP File Photo )
world news

Biden says he does not expect minimum wage hike to be in Covid-19 relief bill

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Joe Biden said he would be prepared to negotiate the wage rise separately and the increase could be phased in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg File Photo )
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden says Donald Trump should not receive intelligence briefings

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:13 AM IST
President Joe Biden said his predecessor, Donald Trump, should not receive the intelligence briefings that are typically given to former presidents because of his “erratic behavior.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., on Friday.(AP File Photo )
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., on Friday.(AP File Photo )
world news

Microsoft halts funds through 2022 to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Microsoft will also suspend contributions for state officials and organizations who supported objections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepalese oil tankers and commercial trucks are stranded near a gate that marks the Nepalese border with India, (AP File Photo)
Nepalese oil tankers and commercial trucks are stranded near a gate that marks the Nepalese border with India, (AP File Photo)
world news

Nepal inaugurates road constructed with Indian assistance

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], February 6 (ANI): With grant assistance from India, Nepal on Tuesday inaugurated a road connecting the Indian border with several areas of the Himalayan nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shops are decorated with red balloons during a campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
Shops are decorated with red balloons during a campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

After Facebook, Myanmar Army blocks Twitter, Instagram

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:46 AM IST
On Friday, the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications ordered mobile networks and internet service providers in the country to block Twitter and Instagram, CNN reported citing Norwegian company Telenor, which offers mobile services in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in front of a banner showing Saudi King Salman, right, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, outside a mall in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.(AP)
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in front of a banner showing Saudi King Salman, right, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, outside a mall in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.(AP)
world news

Biden administration expects Saudi Arabia to improve human rights: White House

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:50 AM IST
Pskai's comments underscored US President Joe Biden's intention to make human right a key issue in US-Saudi relations, which he pledged during the 2020 campaign to reassess.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk over Waterloo Bridge, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, February 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
People walk over Waterloo Bridge, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, February 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

All travellers to UK be tested twice for Covid-19 upon arrival: Report

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:38 AM IST
The government previously announced quarantine measures starting Feb. 15 for people entering the country from Covid-19 hot spots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP