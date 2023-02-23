Home / World News / Watch: US president Joe Biden stumbles, falls while boarding Air Force One

Watch: US president Joe Biden stumbles, falls while boarding Air Force One

world news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 05:31 AM IST

Joe Biden Falls: The incident occurred shortly after the US president wrapped up his trip to visit Ukraine and Poland and was slated to return to Washington, DC.

Joe Biden Falls: Joe Biden fell near the top of the staircase before catching himself.
ByMallika Soni

US president Joe Biden appeared to trip and fall while he was climbing the steps to board Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland. The video of the incident, which was widely shared on social media, showed Joe Biden falling near the top of the staircase before catching himself, turning to wave and entering the aircraft.

The incident occurred shortly after the US president wrapped up his trip to visit Ukraine and Poland and was slated to return to Washington, DC.

The White House didn't immediately respond to the incident. Nearly two years ago, Joe Biden similarly fell on the same steps at Joint Base Andrews. Then, the US president was filmed tripping on multiple steps after which the White House said that he was "doing 100% fine" and blamed the fall on wind.

"It's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the time.

"Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs," White House communications director Kate Bedingfield then said.

This week, Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine in a surprise visit and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reaffirming his support for the country amid Russian invasion. Following this, Joe Biden visit Poland and met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

“One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Well, I have just come from a visit to Kyiv, and I can report: Kyiv stands strong! Kyiv stands proud. It stands tall. And most important, it stands free,” Joe Biden said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

