Joe Biden, Jill ‘shocked and sickened’ over killing of Muslim boy in US

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Monday condemned the killing of a six-year-old Muslim boy in Illiois- which the police have linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war - calling it a “horrific act of hate”. Issuing a statement, Biden said such acts have “no place in America, and stand against our fundamental values”. US President Joe Biden(Getty Images via AFP)

“Jill and I were shocked and sickened to learn of the brutal murder of a six-year-old child and the attempted murder of the child’s mother in their home yesterday in Illinois. The child’s Palestinian Muslim family came to America seeking what we all seek—a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace,” the statement from the White House read.

It added, “As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred. I have said repeatedly that I will not be silent in the face of hate. We must be unequivocal. There is no place in America for hate against anyone.”

“…We join everyone here at the White House in sending our condolences and prayers to the family, including for the mother’s recovery, and to the broader Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim American communities,” Biden said.

The six-year-old boy was stabbed to death, while a 32-year-old woman was seriously injured in the US in a hate crime linked to the ongoing deadly Israel-Hamas war. The police have charged a 71-year-old suburban Chicago man with the crime, alleging he singled out both victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The incident came to light after the police found both victims at a home in an unincorporated area of Plainfield Township, roughly 40 miles (65 kilometres) southwest of Chicago. While the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, the woman had more than a dozen stab wounds on her body.

Reportedly, the suspect was the victims' landlord. Citing text messages from the mother to the boy's father, the suspect reportedly yelled, “You Muslims must die!” ahead of the stabbing, according to CAIR-Chicago.