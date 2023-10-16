Israel-Hamas war: Joe Biden's ‘big mistake’ warning ahead of Gaza ground offensive. Latest updates

Israel-Hamas War Latest News: US President Joe Biden US President Joe Biden said Gaza-based Hamas must be destroyed but that there also must be a “path to a Palestinian state,” warning that an Israeli re-occupation of Gaza would be a “big mistake". Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of US warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished entire neighbourhoods but failed to stem militant rocket fire into Israel. A ball of fire and smoke rise above buildings during an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 15. (AFP)

Meanwhile, fresh airstrikes could be heard echoing in the Gaza Strip, with fireballs lighting up the night sky overnight as the Israel-Hamas entered its 10th day on Monday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said five airstrikes were carried out near al-Quds Hospital, according to Gaza media. Israel had given the hospital a deadline of Saturday afternoon to evacuate, which the Red Crescent refused, saying the order was impossible.

The Gaza health ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded since the fighting erupted, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks. That makes this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides.

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed, the vast majority of them civilians, in Hamas' October 7 assault. At least 155 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel. It's also the deadliest war for Israel since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria.

Israel-Hamas war: Latest updates on October 16

Joe Biden weighed a trip to Israel while he cautioned against long-term Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip on Sunday. Reports, however, indicate that no decision about whether to travel to Israel had yet been made. A spokesperson for the National Security Council said the White House didn’t have a trip to announce.

Biden stressed his belief that Israel would act by the rules of war and that innocent civilians would have access to medicine, food and water in an interview with CBS News’s “60 Minutes.” He also said he didn’t believe Israel should control the territory long-term, saying instead the territory should be governed by “a Palestinian authority.” “I think it’d be a big mistake,” Biden said. “Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don’t represent all the Palestinian people.”

The interview, which aired on Sunday night, came as Israeli Defence Forces were readying a ground offensive on Gaza, lakhs of residents to flee south. The mass migration has prompted concerns about a humanitarian crisis.

Medics in Gaza warned on Sunday that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies. Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave struggled to find food, water and safety ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive.

Fighting along Israel's border with Lebanon intensified on Sunday with Hezbollah militants firing rockets and an anti-tank missile, and Israel responding with airstrikes and shelling. The Israeli military also reported shooting at one of its border posts. The fighting killed at least one person on the Israeli side and wounded several on both sides of the border.

An Israeli drone fired two missiles late on Sunday at a hill west of the town of Kfar Kila in south Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Hezbollah said in a statement it had fired rockets toward an Israeli military position in the northern border town of Shtula in retaliation for Israeli shelling that killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah on Friday and two Lebanese civilians on Saturday.

A Hezbollah spokeswoman, Rana Sahili, said the increased fighting represented a “warning” and did not mean Hezbollah has decided to enter the war.

While Hamas urged people to stay in their homes, more than 600,000 people had evacuated the Gaza City area, said Israel’s chief military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

Iran warned Israel of escalation if it failed to end aggressions against Palestinians. Its foreign minister said other parties in the region were ready to act, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Egypt said it stepped up diplomatic efforts to get humanitarian aid into Gaza. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told visiting US secretary of state Antony Blinken that Israel's bombardment was disproportional. Blinken will return to Israel on Monday, a senior state department official said, extending his Middle East shuttle diplomacy by a day.

A group of US senators will travel to the Middle East to encourage Israel and Saudi Arabia to continue talks on normalising relations, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham said.

The Palestinian Authority’s Wafa mouthpiece has seemingly removed part of a statement in which President Mahmoud Abbas had criticised Hamas, The Times of Israel reported. A report in Wafa initially said that Abbas told Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that Hamas’s policies and actions “do not represent the Palestinian people,” and the Palestine Liberation Organization is the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

