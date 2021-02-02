Joe Biden moves to provide Covid-19 vaccine to pharmacies
The Biden administration will begin providing Covid-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies, part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are starting to appear.
A White House announcement was expected Tuesday, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.
Initially the government will be shipping limited quantities of vaccine to drug stores around the country, but that's expected to accelerate as drugmakers increase production. Drug stores have become a mainstay for flu shots and shingles vaccines, and the industry is capable of vaccinating tens of millions of people monthly.
The partnership with drug stores was originally announced by the Trump administration last November. At that time, no coronavirus vaccines had been approved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow court orders Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden moves to provide Covid-19 vaccine to pharmacies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s pick for Pentagon deputy Kathleen Hicks vows to defend nuclear triad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US in touch with India, Japan on Myanmar coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Creature from 'Black Lagoon’: CDC warns of fungal infection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump 'provoked violence': Lawmakers say in impeachment trial brief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s executive orders to undo more of Trump’s immigration policies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York snow sets record, city starts digging out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies aged 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla to recall 134,951 US vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 FBI agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca's China partner expects to make 400 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is Groundhog Day and how social media found new meaning under lockdown?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China strips license from second lawyer who represented Hong Kong activists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox