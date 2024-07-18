Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 amid reelection campaign pressure

US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday. President Biden, who is vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and will return to Delaware to self-isolate while continuing to fulfill his presidential duties, according to the White House. U.S. President Joe Biden greets people, as a Secret Service agent watches through the kitchen door's window, at Lindo Michoacan Mexican Restaurant, in Las Vegas, Nevada.(REUTERS)

Jean-Pierre assured the public that the President remains in good spirits despite his mild symptoms.

"The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," she said.

In a note from the President's doctor, Dr Kevin O'Connor, Biden is said to have displayed upper respiratory symptoms, including a runny nose and a non-productive cough, alongside general malaise. Initially feeling well enough to attend his first event, Biden later underwent point-of-care testing for Covid-19, which returned positive.

The medical update reported Biden's symptoms remain mild, with a normal respiratory rate of 16, a temperature of 97.8 degrees, and a pulse oximetry reading of 97%. He has begun treatment with his first dose of Paxlovid and will self-isolate at his home in Rehoboth, Delaware, following CDC guidelines for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing is pending.

Campaign pressure

The cancellation of Las Vegas event also comes amid a growing pressure from donors and elected Democrats in Washington to withdraw from the campaign following his disastrous performance in a debate against former US president and Republican nominee Donald Trump last month.

Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, a co-chair of Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, warned the US president warned that donors have all but stopped writing big checks, Semafor reported, citing people aware of the matter. Katzenberg cited concerns about Biden’s chances of beating former President Donald Trump in November, according to the report.