Joe Biden reportedly considering dropping out of the presidential race on one condition

Joe Biden recently revealed that he might consider stepping down from his role if medical professionals advise him to do so. In a recent interview, Biden acknowledged that a serious health condition could prompt him to leave office, emphasising the importance of following doctors' recommendations. Earlier, while addressing the NAACP’s annual convention the POTUS remarked that Vice President Kamala Harris “could be president of the United States.” US President Joe Biden addressing the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Biden hints at possible exit due to health concerns

The President, who is seeking a second term in the White House, addressed a question during a BET interview about whether there was any circumstance that might make him reconsider his candidacy for the presidential race.

Responding to the same he said, “If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” in an excerpt released on Wednesday as per Times.

Following a disastrous debate night with competitor Donald Trump, President Biden previously stated in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he would only step down if the "Lord Almighty" instructed him to do so. However, the new response comes amid increasing calls for Biden to step aside. Initially facing no such demands, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Wednesday became the 21st House Democrat to tell Biden to step down, saying it's time for him to hand over the reins, as per Post.

Biden went on to say that he would only consider dropping if, “doctors came and said, ‘You’ve got this problem and that problem.’”