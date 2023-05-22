Home / World News / Call with house speaker McCarthy 'went well', says President Joe Biden

Call with house speaker McCarthy 'went well', says President Joe Biden

Reuters |
May 22, 2023 09:10 AM IST

Just 10 days remain before the US Treasury expects to start running out of money, unless Congress acts to raise the debt limit.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday struck an upbeat tone about his conversation with House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy on raising the federal debt ceiling and averting a US default, and said the two would speak again on Monday.

President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community College. (AP)
President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community College. (AP)

Read here: Biden to call House speaker McCarthy on debt ceiling after G7 summit: W. House

"It went well," the Democratic president told reporters as he arrived back at the White House after a three-day meeting with fellow Group of Seven leaders in Hiroshima, Japan. "We'll talk tomorrow."

Just 10 days remain before the US Treasury expects to start running out of money, unless Congress acts to raise the debt limit, which would trigger an unprecedented default that could upend the global economy.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden united states
joe biden united states
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out