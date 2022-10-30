Watch: Gaffe-prone Joe Biden says he campaigned in 54 US states. There are…50

US President Joe Biden, while delivering a speech at the Pennsylvania Democratic party reception on Friday ahead of midterm elections in US claimed that he had campaigned in 54 US states in 2018 to defend Obamacare. Although, there are only 50 states in the US.

Read more: Will Joe Biden run for president again? His response: ‘My wife thinks…’

Joe Biden claimed that Donald Trump had campaigned for replacing Obamacare but he campaigned in 2018 to prevent that from happening.

“And, of course, they're going try for their 499th time, or whatever the number is - they're still determined to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. And, by the way, if they do, that means - not a joke, everybody,” Joe Biden said.

“That's why we defeated it in 2018 when they tried to do it. We went to 54 states,” he added.

Watch video here:

"The reason is people didn't realize that the only reason anybody who has a pre-existing condition can get health care is because of that Affordable Care Act," Biden said during his address. He warned, “these protections will be gone as well if Republicans get their way,” Joe Biden further said.

As the video of the speech was widely shared on social media, Joe Biden was criticised on social media for the gaffe. A user wrote, "Joe Biden now says there are 54 states. I guess if you count the states of denial, confusion, delusion and disaster that his Regime has caused he just might be on to something."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON