Joe Biden calls attack on US speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'despicable'
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 09:33 AM IST
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband: An intruder attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull, after breaking into the couple's California house in search of her, police said.
AFP |
US President Joe Biden called Friday's attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband "despicable."
An intruder attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull, after breaking into the couple's California house in search of her, police said.
Read more: What we know so far about man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband: 5 points
Addressing a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Biden condemned political violence in the United States, adding "Enough is enough is enough."
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics