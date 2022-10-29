Home / World News / Joe Biden calls attack on US speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'despicable'

Joe Biden calls attack on US speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'despicable'

Updated on Oct 29, 2022

Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband: An intruder attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull, after breaking into the couple's California house in search of her, police said.

US President Joe Biden called Friday's attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband "despicable."

An intruder attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull, after breaking into the couple's California house in search of her, police said.

Addressing a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Biden condemned political violence in the United States, adding "Enough is enough is enough."

