Joe Biden calls attack on US speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'despicable'

US President Joe Biden called Friday's attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband "despicable."

An intruder attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull, after breaking into the couple's California house in search of her, police said.

Addressing a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Biden condemned political violence in the United States, adding "Enough is enough is enough."