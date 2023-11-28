close_game
close_game
News / World News / Joe Biden's son Hunter offers to testify publicly before Congress. Here's why

Joe Biden's son Hunter offers to testify publicly before Congress. Here's why

Reuters |
Nov 28, 2023 08:03 PM IST

Hunter Biden's lawyer blasted the panel's probe as "a fishing expedition" and “empty investigation.”

U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on Tuesday offered to testify publicly to a House Republican impeachment inquiry of his father's Democratic administration, a dramatic escalation in a partisan brawl.

US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.(AP)
US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.(AP)

In a response to a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee, Hunter Biden's lawyer blasted the panel's probe as "a fishing expedition" and "empty investigation," telling the panel chairman a public inquiry was the only way to prevent "your cloaked, one-sided process."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's ‘enemy’ Ukraine spy chief's wife poisoned with heavy metals

"We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door," attorney Abbe Lowell wrote committee chairman James Comer in the letter proposing a Dec. 13 public hearing.

Representatives for the committee and Hunter Biden could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out