The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 56.7% to $1.74 billion. The company reported that it had recorded litigation expenses of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.(REUTERS)
Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data 'soon'

The company had previously signaled that it expected to deliver data on the trial before the end of January, at a time when global hopes of defeating the virus are riding on securing adequate supplies of multiple vaccines.
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:58 PM IST

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast 2021 profit above Wall Street estimates and promised data from its widely watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.

The company had previously signaled that it expected to deliver data on the trial before the end of January, at a time when global hopes of defeating the virus are riding on securing adequate supplies of multiple vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson, which runs a large medical device business in addition to its pharmaceuticals unit, forecast 2021 adjusted profit of between $9.40 and $9.60 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $8.99 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 56.7% to $1.74 billion. The company reported that it had recorded litigation expenses of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.

J&J faces a litany of lawsuits over its marketing of opioids, its pelvic meshes and body powders.

The company's fourth-quarter sales rose to $22.48 billion from $20.75 billion, helped by higher demand for cancer drugs.

Early this month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had said that India “actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it”.(Reuters)
business

IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:58 PM IST
In its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. This makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said.
The Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP)
business

Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue to expand business

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Twitter will eliminate some of the service’s fees to encourage more people to create newsletters, and will take a 5% cut on subscription revenue collected through Revue.
Braun’s proposal was immediately shot down by Eckhardt Rehberg, budget spokesman for Merkel’s CDU/CSU parliamentary caucus.(AP Photo)
business

Angela Merkel's ally Floats tweak to debt limits to fund pandemic fight

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff proposed temporarily adjusting constitutional rules to allow expanded new borrowing by Germany’s federal government, prompting a swift rejection from his own party’s budget spokesman.
Plans towards FTA are expected to be formalised during the visit of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India in the coming months.(Reuters)
business

Enhanced trade partnership first step towards UK-India FTA, says UK minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:36 PM IST
UK-India bilateral trade increased by over 11 per cent to nearly 24 billion pounds and the UK was the largest European market for India’s goods exports in the 2019-20 financial year.
The previous all-time high price of petrol was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84 a litre on October 4, 2018.(REUTERS)
business

Petrol crosses 86-mark in Delhi, diesel above 83 per litre in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:22 PM IST
The price data showed that diesel rate rose to 76.23 a litre in Delhi and to 83.03 per litre in Mumbai.
In early Tuesday trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,91,25,467.48 crore.(REUTERS)
business

India markets closed on Tuesday for holiday

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:33 AM IST
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.93% lower at 14,238.9 on Monday, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.09% to 48,347.59.
US Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration(Reuters File Photo )
business

Dollar firm as jittery markets look to Fed for catalysts

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:56 AM IST
Bets the US dollar keeps falling, to extend a downtrend which began last March, hit an almost decade high last week, positioning data shows.
The LNG Croatia FSRU liquid natural gas (LNG) storage vessel and import facility at the LNG terminal, operated by LNG Croatia LLC, in Krk, Croatia, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The market for vessels carrying liquefied natural gas boomed last year as the world�s biggest trading houses and oil majors booked up ships to take advantage of the�winter demand boom�in fuel demand. Photographer: Petar Santini/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
business

Oil holds gain near $53 as tightening supply offsets virus woes

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Oil has surged almost 50% since the end of October but the rally has started to falter amid concerns about a sustained recovery in global fuel demand.
Dr K Subba Reddy (HT Photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Telangana doctor says investments in healthcare must be boosted

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:49 AM IST
  • Medical staff in hospitals wore bulky personal protective equipment (PPE) for hours, leaving them dehydrated, exhausted and drenched in sweat.
Construction workers travelling on a winter morning amid heavy fog, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
business

Have the labour markets recovered post-lockdown?

By Rosa Abraham , Amit Basole, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:48 AM IST
  • Several high-frequency indicators such as the Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMI) show a strong sequential recovery in the economy.
Rule 10 of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, provides that e-commerce entities have to display details of the manufacturer.(Reuters)
business

CAIT alleges Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato and Swiggy of flouting rules

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:19 PM IST
CAIT Secretary General alleged that similar obligations were imposed on e-commerce food business operators.
Amazon has asked the High Court in New Delhi to enforce the decision of a Singapore arbitrator.(Reuters)
business

Amazon tries to block Future's asset sale to Reliance after regulatory approval

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The Amazon filing also argued that Future should not rely on any regulatory approval it has received, in light of the arbitrator's injunction.
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Apple faces Italian suit over iPhones that wear out too quickly

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The lawsuit mirrors US cases over claims that the company misled consumers about iPhone battery power and software updates that slowed the performance of the devices.
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
business

Rupee rises for 5th straight session, settles 3 paise higher at 72.94

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.10 per cent to 90.32.
