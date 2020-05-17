e-paper
Journalist, bodyguard slain in northern Mexico attack

State officials in northern Mexico say gunmen killed the owner of a newspaper and one of the policemen who had been assigned to protect him following earlier threats.

world Updated: May 17, 2020 23:50 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Mexico City
Jorge Armenta Ávalos
Jorge Armenta Ávalos(@JorgeArmenta_01)
         

Sonora state prosecutor office said Jorge Miguel Armenta Avalos was attacked while leaving a restaurant Saturday afternoon in downtown Ciudad Obregon. Municipal police officer Orlando Antonio Ruvalcaba Flores also was killed and a fellow officer was wounded.

Armenda Avalos was the director of Medios Obson and El Tiempo, which publish both in print and online.

State prosecutor Claudia Indira Contreras vowed to pursue all possible angles, but there were apparently no suspects.

