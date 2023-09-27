News / World News / ‘Trudeau not interested in bringing change’: Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

BySanskriti Falor
Sep 27, 2023 01:54 PM IST

Making a case for himself, Singh said that he wasn't backed by billionaires. “I'm not backed by billionaires - I'm fighting for you.”

Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader and pro-Khalistan MP Jagmeet Singh attacked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for not being interested in bringing a change as Trudeau's “corporate donors” won't allow it. This comes amid India-Canada diplomatic crisis after Trudeau blamed India for the killing of Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh. (Reuters)
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Singh, who is a Burnaby South MP, wrote, “Together, we have the power to challenge the status quo. Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre aren't interested in change — their corporate donors won't allow it.”

Singh attached a video along with the post where he was seen speaking to students as he said, “Young people are going to inherit the planet, they are going to inherit the country, so they matter. Your voices don’t matter just for the future, they matter today, and we need to take that seriously. So I am really interested in engaging seriously with young people and also giving them hope.”

Speaking about his party, Singh added that all the “major changes” like old age security, pension, medicare came when the New Democrats were in power. He said, “The establishment parties are not interested in making big changes that we need to tackle the problems we are going up against. That’s just not in their DNA, that’s not what they do. But New Democrats are different. Our goal is to make those changes possible.”

Jagmeet Singh on India-Canada diplomatic row

The tensions amid India and Canada have risen since Trudeau alleged involvement of the Indian government in Nijjar's killing. Canada and the United States have said that the allegations were backed by the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which includes — US, UK, Australia, New Zealand other than Canada. The alliance has called the accusations serious.

Trudeau has, however, received severe backlash from Canadian MPs and world leaders, including Indian diplomats, for not revealing any information or providing evidence on the matter.

Speaking on the allegations levelled by Trudeau, Singh on Tuesday said that he received an intelligence briefing regarding the claims made by Trudeau by the Canadian PM's national security adviser Jody Thomas. Singh said that after learning more information on the matter, he could confirm that “clear evidence” of the Indian government's involvement exists.

As per Canadian news organisation Global News, Singh said, “The briefings were of the nature where I can confirm what the prime minister has shared publicly, that there is clear intelligence that Canada has that lays out the following case: that a Canadian citizen was killed on Canadian soil and a foreign government was involved. That is very serious. That intelligence is something that I think is very credible.”

Singh told reporters that he was able to request a briefing after he obtained a security clearance to review the foreign interference data, which was gathered by former special rapporteur David Johnston. He also claimed that Trudeau told him and Leader of Opposition in Canada Pierre Poilievre about the allegations before sharing them publicly.

