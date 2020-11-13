e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Kabul: Suicide car bomb in Afghanistan capital kills 2, wounds 4

Kabul: Suicide car bomb in Afghanistan capital kills 2, wounds 4

Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months even as government negotiators and the Taliban are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan.

world Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 15:15 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Kabul
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the explosion targeted a government forces checkpoint near the gate.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the explosion targeted a government forces checkpoint near the gate.(AFP)
         

A suicide car bomb exploded at the western entry gate of the Afghan capital Friday killing at least two government security troops and wounding four others, an Afghan official said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the explosion targeted a government forces checkpoint near the gate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, though suspicion immediately fell on the Taliban.

Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months even as government negotiators and the Taliban are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan. The two sides have made little progress.

The attack on the army checkpoint follows weeks of violence, including an attack by gunmen earlier this month claimed by the Islamic State group affiliate at Kabul University that killed 22 people, mostly students.

The government’s head of peace negotiations, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday urged the Taliban to reach to understanding, finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing war. “we have offered ways but Taliban are not trying to reach to an understanding”

Also Read | Al Qaeda leader dies, Afghan forces accuse Taliban of harbouring him

On Thursday, Taliban fighters attacked a government security forces checkpoint in northern Kunduz province, killing five soldiers and wounding two others, said Esmatullah Muradi, provincial governor’s spokesman. The Defense Ministry claims 10 Taliban fighters were killed in the fighting.

Washington’s peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been pressing for an agreement on a reduction in violence or a cease-fire, which the Taliban have refused, saying a permanent truce would be part of the negotiations.

The talks were part of a negotiated agreement between the United States and the Taliban to allow U.S. and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan, ending 19 years of military engagement.

tags
top news
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
‘Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him’: Congress on Barack Obama words
‘Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him’: Congress on Barack Obama words
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In