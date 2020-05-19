e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Kailash Satyarthi among 88 noble laureates, leaders call for USD 1 tn to protect children amid Covid-19

Kailash Satyarthi among 88 noble laureates, leaders call for USD 1 tn to protect children amid Covid-19

A statement, signed among others by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Gordon Brown and Kerry Kennedy, highlights how Covid-19 has exposed and exacerbated pre-existing inequalities.

world Updated: May 19, 2020 14:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Noting that the coronavirus, restrictions placed on the majority of the world’s population, and the aftermath will have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable, the statement, issued at the initiative of \RIndia’s 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate Satyarthi, calls for the governments to invest 20 per cent of their COVID-19 response to the poorest 20 per cent of humanity.
Noting that the coronavirus, restrictions placed on the majority of the world’s population, and the aftermath will have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable, the statement, issued at the initiative of \RIndia’s 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate Satyarthi, calls for the governments to invest 20 per cent of their COVID-19 response to the poorest 20 per cent of humanity.(HT Photo)
         

As many as 88 Nobel laureates including Kailash Satyarthi along with global leaders such as the Dalai Lama have come together to call for the governments to spend USD 1 trillion on marginalised children during the lockdowns and the post Covid-19 world.

A statement, signed among others by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Gordon Brown and Kerry Kennedy, highlights how Covid-19 has exposed and exacerbated pre-existing inequalities.

Noting that the coronavirus, restrictions placed on the majority of the world’s population, and the aftermath will have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable, the statement, issued at the initiative of \RIndia’s 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate Satyarthi, calls for the governments to invest 20 per cent of their COVID-19 response to the poorest 20 per cent of humanity.

The USD 1 trillion amount would fund all the outstanding UN and charity COVID-19 appeals, cancel two years of all debt repayments from low-income countries, and fund two years of the global gap to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on health, water and sanitation, and education, it said.

More than 10 million lives would be saved, it said.

“We call on the leaders of the G20 to take additional action beyond their own borders for those who urgently need coordinated international aid. We also call on all the G20 leaders to honour existing global health commitments,” the statement added.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In