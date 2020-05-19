Kailash Satyarthi among 88 noble laureates, leaders call for USD 1 tn to protect children amid Covid-19

world

Updated: May 19, 2020 14:00 IST

As many as 88 Nobel laureates including Kailash Satyarthi along with global leaders such as the Dalai Lama have come together to call for the governments to spend USD 1 trillion on marginalised children during the lockdowns and the post Covid-19 world.

A statement, signed among others by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Gordon Brown and Kerry Kennedy, highlights how Covid-19 has exposed and exacerbated pre-existing inequalities.

Noting that the coronavirus, restrictions placed on the majority of the world's population, and the aftermath will have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable, the statement, issued at the initiative of India's 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate Satyarthi, calls for the governments to invest 20 per cent of their COVID-19 response to the poorest 20 per cent of humanity.

The USD 1 trillion amount would fund all the outstanding UN and charity COVID-19 appeals, cancel two years of all debt repayments from low-income countries, and fund two years of the global gap to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on health, water and sanitation, and education, it said.

More than 10 million lives would be saved, it said.

“We call on the leaders of the G20 to take additional action beyond their own borders for those who urgently need coordinated international aid. We also call on all the G20 leaders to honour existing global health commitments,” the statement added.