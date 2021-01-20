Kamala Harris remembers her mother ahead of inauguration as US Vice President
Ahead of becoming the first female, Black and Asian Vice President of the United States, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris remembered her mother, Shyamalan Gopalan Harris, just before the inauguration ceremony.
Posting a video on Twitter, Harris captioned it: "I'm here today because of the women who came before me."
In the video, Harris could be heard repeating her opening remarks after she and President-elect Joe Biden were projected as the winners of the presidential elections in November.
"To the woman most responsible for my presence here today: my mother, Shyamalan Gopalan Harris, who is always in our hearts. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't quite imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in an America, where a moment like this is possible," she said.
The video showed several pictures of the Vice President-elect's mother.
"So I am thinking about her and about the generations of women, Black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women, who throughout our nation's history have paved the way to tonight. Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all. Including the Black women who are often, too often overlooked but so often proven they are the backbone of our democracy," she added.
Shyamala Gopalan emigrated from Tamil Nadu and was a cancer researcher, while the former Senator's father, a Jamaican, taught at Stanford University.
Kamala Harris' election as Vice-President is of great significance to Indians, particularly the diaspora in the US and is a reflection of the success of the community and the respect it has attained.
Meanwhile, CNN reported that the Vice President-elect will be wearing Black designers on the inauguration ceremony. She is wearing Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, as per a Harris aide.
Her husband and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is wearing a Ralph Lauren suit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Battle is perennial': 10 memorable quotes from Joe Biden's speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youngest Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 6 million followers and counting: A look at Kamala Harris’ Twitter handle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden assumes US presidency with a rousing call to unity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan says he is looking forward to work with Biden for 'promoting peace'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ready to serve': Kamala Harris' first tweet as US Vice-President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump says farewell at airbase send-off, leaves a note for Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'So nice to see': How Greta Thunberg reacted to Trump leaving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris remembers her mother ahead of inauguration as US Vice President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madrid blast: Mayor says 2 people dead, explosion apparently linked to gas leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's a new day in America' tweets incoming US President Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will be back in some form': Donald Trump's parting note at Washington
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not disappointed': US whistleblower Snowden after he goes unpardoned by Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rouhani hopes Joe Biden will return to Obama-era Iran nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed men try to storm governor's house in Sudan's Darfur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox