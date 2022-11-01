Home / World News / Kanye West storms out of son's soccer game after heated argument: Report

Published on Nov 01, 2022

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seen.(Reuters File)
Mallika Soni

American rapper Kanye West had a heated argument with a parent at a stadium when he was attending his son Saint's recent soccer game. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian was also present at the stadium during the fight, reports claimed.

The rapper, who has been in the news for his anti-Semitic remarks, stormed out of the stadium after a woman, who appeared as a family friend, said something to him, TMZ reported.

In photos and videos obtained by the publication, Kim Kardashian was sitting close to Kanye West and did not react during the fight.

After storming out, Kanye West returned in a few minutes and watched the rest of the game, the publication reported.

A few weeks ago, Kanye West had arrived at his daughter North's basketball game wearing a 'White Lives Matter' shirt which became quite controversial.

Kanye West's contracts with several brands were cancelled over the past three weeks owing to his controversial remarks. The rapper also lost his billionaire status, it was reported.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

kanye west kim kardashian
Sign out