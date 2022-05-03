Karachi University blast: 2nd suspect arrested, was 'facilitator' - Report
Pakistan police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the blast at Karachi University, news agency ANI said Monday citing local media reports from last week. The Express Tribune said Bebgar Imdad, a student, had been arrested and transferred to an undisclosed location. Imdad's arrest follows that of Habitan Bashir Baloch, husband of suicide bomber Shari Baloch, whose attack killed four people, including three Chinese nationals.
The Express Tribune described Imdad as 'an alleged facilitator' of the attack and that he had been traced via mobile phone links.
Imdad, the report also said, is a student of the National University of Modern Languages from Islamabad and had resisted arrest.
Also last week Habitan Bashir Baloch, bomber Shari Baloch's husband, was arrested in what local media outlet ARY News said was the first in the case.
Investigators also found a link between some of her relatives and the Baloch Students Organization (BSO), which claimed responsibility for the attack, that has been banned by the Pak government.
Shari Baloch, the MPhil graduate, teacher who turned suicide bomber in Karachi
Four people were killed on April 26 after a suicide bomb attack inside the premises of the Karachi University.
The blast occurred as a van seemed to turn into the gates of the Confucius Institute - a Chinese language teaching centre at the University.
Karachi University blast: Video shows moment when ‘suicide bomber’ blows self
The attack has been condemned by the global community, including the United Nations Security Council, which called it 'heinous and cowardly'.
India also slammed the attack but, in a pointed caveat, called on all nations to take an 'undifferentiated position against terrorism'.
Pakistan has also come under pressure from China.
'Strongly demand…': China wants Pak to address 'root causes' after Karachi blast
State-run daily Global Times said, "We strongly demand the Pakistani side make more efforts to protect the safety of Chinese institutions, projects and personnel in Pakistan, and make those organisations understand that those who try to hurt the Chinese will only bring destruction on themselves."
With input from ANI
-
Covid-infected pregnant women may be at risk of premature birth: Study
With Covid-19 fears rising once again, some experts have highlighted that pregnant women are at a greater risk of hospitalisation and intensive care unit admission if infected. A Canadian surveillance study found that Covid-19 during pregnancy was significantly associated with increased risk of adverse maternal outcomes and preterm birth. The study found that the risk increased with age and comorbidities like high blood pressure.
-
Morning brief: ‘WW2 lessons forgotten by Russia,’ says Zelensky on Hitler remark
Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. WW-2 lessons forgotten by Russia: Zelensky on 'Hitler had Jewish origin' comment Russia seems to have forgotten the lessons of the second World War, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday in his daily address in yet another series of strong remarks amid Moscow's offensive and Kyiv's resistance with the war entering the tenth week.
-
US Supreme Court could overturn landmark Roe v Wade abortion ruling: Report
The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting the constitutional right to abortion, according to a draft majority opinion circulated inside the court, Politico reported. A ruling overturning Roe would be transformational -- legally, politically and socially. In the Supreme Court's modern history, no draft decision has been disclosed publicly while a case was pending. Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said the court had no comment.
-
Will (and when) Biden visit Ukraine? Here’s what White House said
US President Joe Biden would "love to visit Ukraine," but there are no current plans for him to do so, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday as the war entered its 69th day. Psaki said the White House would continue to assess the situation, and underscored the Biden administration's objective to reopen the US Embassy and have US diplomats on site.
-
Trump in court: $10,000 daily fine for contempt, record search 'unconscionable'
In a court appeal, a lawyer for Donald Trump said Monday it is “unconscionable and indefensible” for the ex-president to be held in contempt and fined $10,000 a day for failing to turn over documents he doesn't possess. Habba told State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron in Manhattan a week ago that she met with Trump to ensure he had no records and there were none to be found. She said the additional submissions last week amounted to “extraordinary efforts to comply.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics