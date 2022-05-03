Karachi University blast: 2nd suspect arrested, was 'facilitator' - Report

Pakistan police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the blast at Karachi University, news agency ANI said Monday citing local media reports from last week. The Express Tribune said Bebgar Imdad, a student, had been arrested and transferred to an undisclosed location. Imdad's arrest follows that of Habitan Bashir Baloch, husband of suicide bomber Shari Baloch, whose attack killed four people, including three Chinese nationals.

The Express Tribune described Imdad as 'an alleged facilitator' of the attack and that he had been traced via mobile phone links.

Imdad, the report also said, is a student of the National University of Modern Languages from Islamabad and had resisted arrest.

Also last week Habitan Bashir Baloch, bomber Shari Baloch's husband, was arrested in what local media outlet ARY News said was the first in the case.

Investigators also found a link between some of her relatives and the Baloch Students Organization (BSO), which claimed responsibility for the attack, that has been banned by the Pak government.

Four people were killed on April 26 after a suicide bomb attack inside the premises of the Karachi University.

The blast occurred as a van seemed to turn into the gates of the Confucius Institute - a Chinese language teaching centre at the University.

The attack has been condemned by the global community, including the United Nations Security Council, which called it 'heinous and cowardly'.

India also slammed the attack but, in a pointed caveat, called on all nations to take an 'undifferentiated position against terrorism'.

Pakistan has also come under pressure from China.

State-run daily Global Times said, "We strongly demand the Pakistani side make more efforts to protect the safety of Chinese institutions, projects and personnel in Pakistan, and make those organisations understand that those who try to hurt the Chinese will only bring destruction on themselves."

With input from ANI

