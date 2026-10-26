Social Security Administration updates millions of records in historic 91-year-old database under Trump

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced major changes to its Social Security number database to make its records more accurate. The agency has called this the most comprehensive records cleanup in its 91-year history. Social Security Administration updates millions of records in its historic database. (REUTERS)

The SSA said it has corrected records linked to nearly 15% of all active Social Security numbers since the beginning of US President Donald Trump's administration. These changes include adding dates of death and updating missing citizenship information, according to Yahoo Finance.

The database covers approximately 330 million US citizens and nearly 390 million records in total, the SSA said. The agency uses these records to help manage Social Security benefits and verify people's information.

The agency said it added 17 million dates of death to its records. It used information from its own systems and data from the US Department of State to make these updates, according to Yahoo Finance.

The SSA also updated about 25 million records that did not have citizenship information. It used data from the Department of Homeland Security's Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) service, which helps verify citizenship and immigration-related information.

SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said accurate Social Security number records are important for the country. He described the database as the country's official records and said accurate information helps prevent fraud in federal programmes and ensures benefits are managed properly, according to an SSA news release cited by Yahoo Finance.

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What the changes mean for Social Security benefits The SSA has not confirmed whether the latest database corrections have changed anyone's benefit payments or eligibility. However, keeping records accurate and up to date is important because the agency uses this information to calculate and pay benefits.

Death records are especially important when it comes to Social Security survivor benefits. These benefits provide financial support to eligible family members after a person receiving or eligible for Social Security dies. Accurate death information helps the agency manage these payments correctly, according to Yahoo Finance.

Incorrect records and payment errors have been a problem for the SSA in the past. A July 2024 report by the agency's Office of the Inspector General found that improper payments totalled approximately $71.8 billion from fiscal years 2015 through 2022. This represented about 0.84% of benefits paid during that period, with errors often linked to beneficiaries not reporting changes in their circumstances.

Why accurate Social Security records matter Social Security records are used for more than just sending monthly benefit payments. Federal and state agencies also use them to verify identities and help prevent improper payments. The SSA relies on these records to pay retirement and disability benefits, according to Yahoo Finance.

David Kassir, managing director of private wealth management at Manna Wealth Management, warned that incorrect personal information could create serious problems. He said a wrong death record, incorrect citizenship information or an incorrect date of birth could lead to missed benefit payments, Medicare cancellation or even a frozen bank account.

The SSA has not asked the public to take any specific action following the database cleanup. However, people may want to log in to their online Social Security accounts to check whether their personal information is correct and up to date, Yahoo Finance reported.

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How to check your Social Security information People should review their Social Security earnings records and compare the information with their tax records, pay slips and W-2 forms. These records show how much a person has earned over the years, and the SSA uses this information to calculate future benefits.

Even small mistakes, such as a misspelled name or an incorrect earnings figure, can cause problems later. Errors could affect the amount a person receives or create difficulties when they apply for or receive Social Security benefits, Yahoo Finance reported.

People already receiving Social Security benefits can also review their payment details and benefit amounts. This is particularly important for those who have missed a payment, as checking their accounts can help them confirm whether they are receiving the correct amount and whether the money is being sent to the right place.

People who find mistakes in their earnings records can request a correction through the SSA's official online service. They can also contact the Social Security Administration directly to ask how to resolve the issue.

Kassir said checking Social Security records is a simple step that does not cost anything and takes only a few minutes. He stressed that it can help protect benefit payments that people may depend on for many years, according to Yahoo Finance.