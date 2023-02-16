Kate Forbes in lead to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland leader| 5 facts

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in a shock jolt to British politics, announced her resignation on Wednesday after over eight years leading its devolved government. Sturgeon would remain as first minister until the SNP elects a new leader. A massive internal battle in the SNP is set to erupt amid the election of a new leader. Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is emerging as the frontrunner for the position.

Nicola Strugeon who was facing intense pressure over transgender rights and her tactics for independence, will depart as Scotland's leader and head of the SNP, the largest party in the devolved parliament. She said, "This decision comes from a deeper and longer-term assessment and not a reaction to short-term pressures".

5 things about Kate Forbes:

1. Kate Forbes, 32, often touted as Sturgeon's successor, is the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Economy in the Scottish Government. A member of Scottish National Party, she has served as Member of the Scottish Parliament for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch parliamentary constituencies since 2016.

2. She is an active member of the Free Church of Scotland, whose teachings conflict with many of her party leaders and government policies on gay rights and transgender issues.

3. Forbes was partly raised in India after her parents travelled there as missionaries when she was just six weeks old, reported BBC.

4. A practising Christian, she has previously noted "politics will pass" while her faith is forever. She said that she has often been "guilty" of "tiptoeing around" her Christian faith.

5. Forbes is currently on maternity leave following the birth of her daughter, Naomi, reported The Telegraph.