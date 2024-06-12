Kate Middleton hints at returning to royal duties ‘very soon’

Kate Middleton has hinted that she may resume her royal duty “very soon.” Kate Middleton's possible return to royal duties sparks interest as Prince William emphasizes the importance of community-focused initiatives. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, File)(AP)

Reports suggest that the Princess of Wales might make a surprise appearance at the King’s annual birthday parade, scheduled for Saturday, June 15.

However, a royal source told The Daily Beast that “there is no timeframe for Catherine returning to public duties.”

“I actually don’t think her note implies she is going to be charging down to their headquarters to inspect a parade next month,” the source added.

ANother source told the outlet, “I think this idea that Kate is suddenly going to pop up on the balcony on Saturday is far-fetched.”

Kate Middleton's note of regret for Trooping the Colour raises eyebrows

This possible return follows Middleton’s apology for missing the final rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, known as the Colonel’s Review, last weekend. As the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, she expressed her regret in a letter: “Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

Meanwhile, Prince William continues his work on environmental and community-focused initiatives. He recently visited Cardiff Metropolitan University to meet with businesses innovating with seaweed.

Among the companies he engaged with was Car-y-Mor, a seaweed farm producing snacks and other products.

Owen Haines, representing Car-y-Mor, expressed, “Coastal areas tend to be dominated by tourism and second homes, and the trouble with that is sooner or later the community collapses, as in, the doctor’s surgery closes, the school closes – no local can afford the housing.”

“Whereas if you start businesses like this, you’ve got a chance to restart. This is an opportunity to start a new sector with land and sea farming, by producing bio-stimulants [from the seaweed] you can put on the fields,” Haines added.

These developments come as the royal family navigates their evolving roles and responsibilities. King Charles III, having recently ascended to the throne, is steadily increasing his public appearances and involvement in key ceremonial duties. The Order of the Garter service is a testament to his commitment to upholding long-standing traditions.

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles will attend the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle next week. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most prestigious Order of Chivalry in Britain.