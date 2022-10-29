Kate Middleton feels her relationship with Meghan Markle is marred as…

As Prince William and Prince Harry continue to be at odds, their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have also not been at the best of terms. Kate Middleton feels that the reason for her difficult relationship with Meghan Markle is “misunderstanding”, a report said.

“They were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William,” Us Weekly reported.

Although, Kate Middleton has been trying to reach out to Meghan Markle since a long time, the report added.

“Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” Us weekly reporterd.

“The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit," the report added.

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle had talked about her relationship with Kate Middleton.

“A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing,” Meghan Markle had then said.

