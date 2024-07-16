Kate Middleton reportedly enjoying ‘summer break’

A royal source claims that Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to spend the majority of the summer “below the radar” at their Norfolk residence now that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are on their “summer break” and Kate continues her chemotherapy treatment. Photos of Kate Middleton's Wimbledon appearance since her cancer diagnosis have gone viral. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

While Kensington Palace has not disclosed specific details about the family’s summer plans, a royal insider told Vanity Fair that the Wales family is now “on summer break.” Although they won’t be travelling abroad this summer due to Kate's ongoing chemotherapy treatment, the family looks forward to visiting King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Scotland next month.

Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday is expected to be her last official engagement until later in the year. The Princess of Wales garnered attention from the crowd at Centre Court as she entered the royal box alongside Princess Charlotte. Accompanied by her nine year daughter and sister Pippa Middleton Kate received a reception and applause from the spectators.

With Wimbledon, this is only the second time Kate has been seen in public since her cancer diagnosis. In June, she also appeared at Trooping the Colour, the King’s official birthday parade.

Prince William, also an avid tennis fan, was absent from the Wimbledon final because he and Prince George attended the UEFA European Championship game between Spain and England in Berlin.

Following England’s defeat, Prince William posted on X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the team, writing, “England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C.”

Kate Middleton was ‘determined’ to appear in All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club championships

A source close to the princess revealed that Kate was determined to attend both events. “There were two dates she really wanted to make,” the source said.

“She wanted to be at Trooping to support the King and at Wimbledon because she goes every year and it brings her great joy.”

Kate has attended the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club championships since 2016, becoming a favourite in the royal box. Although she missed the Women’s Finals on Saturday, sources noted that she was “determined” to attend the men’s finals.