Kate Middleton returns to public duties, welcomes Emir of Qatar in London

The Princess of Wales made a rare public appearance on Monday alongside the King and her husband, the Prince of Wales, to welcome the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to the United Kingdom. The Prince and Princess of Wales sit in a carriage after welcoming the Emir of Qatar and his wife to the UK (Kin Cheung/PA)

The event, which was marked by ceremonial pomp and pageantry in central London, saw Kate look relaxed and poised as she greeted the Gulf state leader. It was only her third official appearance since completing her chemotherapy treatment in September. Although she missed the glittering state banquet held in the Emir’s honour, Kate's participation in the formal welcome indicated her gradual return to full public duties after battling cancer.

The Prince of Wales provided a comforting presence, offering a reassuring hand on his wife’s back, signaling his support during the emotional occasion. The King, meanwhile, was accompanied by the Queen Consort, who was unable to attend the official welcoming ceremony due to lingering effects from a recent bout of pneumonia. Despite her absence from the public portion of the event, Camilla joined the royal family later for a private lunch at Buckingham Palace with the Emir and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher, as well as for a viewing of Qatari artefacts.

The highlight of the evening was the King's speech during the banquet, where he praised Qatar's critical role as a mediator in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Addressing Sheikh Tamim, he said, “If I may, I would particularly like to express the United Kingdom’s deepest gratitude for your tireless mediation efforts over the past year in pursuit of peace, in the face of unbearable heartache and suffering. These are duties that we all share.” The King’s speech also echoed religious sentiments from both the Koran and the Bible, emphasizing peace and justice as shared values between the UK and Qatar.

The Emir reciprocated with heartfelt tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II, recalling her 2010 remark about the Qatari people being “old and valued friends” of the UK. He also lauded the King’s commitment to inter-faith dialogue, peace efforts, and environmental protection. In a touching moment, the Emir expressed his hope for the continued health of the King, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Among the attendees at the banquet were celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham. The former England football captain has close ties to Qatar, having served as a World Cup ambassador for the country. The Emir’s visit included a full schedule, with stops at Sandhurst Military Academy and a meeting at Downing Street with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on the final day of his visit.

However, the visit was not without controversy. Amnesty International’s Polly Truscott urged that Qatar’s human rights record should not be overlooked during the formalities. The country has faced significant criticism for its treatment of migrant workers, especially in the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup, as well as for its criminalization of same-sex relationships. Truscott emphasized that these issues should be addressed in parallel with the celebrations of the visit.

Despite the criticisms, the Emir’s visit underscored Qatar’s important role on the international stage, particularly in diplomacy and its growing economic relationship with the UK. Talks about a potential free-trade agreement between Qatar and the Gulf Co-operation Council were also on the agenda.