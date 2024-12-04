India, UK agree to refresh 2030 Roadmap for bilateral ties

India and the UK agreed to refresh the Roadmap 2030 for bilateral relations and discussed steps for the speedy conclusion of a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA) during their second 2+2 foreign and defence dialogue on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Støre on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in Rio de Janeiro.(PTI)

The Roadmap 2030, finalised by the two sides in 2021, is a framework for bolstering relations in the fields of politics, migration and mobility, trade and investment, defence and security, and health. Negotiations for the proposed FTA, which began in early 2022, were stalled by elections in both countries this year.

“The delegations reviewed progress under the India-UK Roadmap 2030 and agreed on the need to revitalise the partnership by identifying new focus areas of collaboration and work towards a refreshed roadmap,” the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

The discussions covered key priorities, including strengthening economic and trade ties with the “focus on early conclusion of [a] mutually beneficial FTA”, the readout said. The two sides also discussed steps to bolster defence and security ties, including in cyber and counter-terrorism, foster innovation in critical and emerging technologies, deepen cooperation in green energy, technology and health, and enhance cultural, educational and people-to-people linkages.

They also discussed the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership and emphasised the importance of sustained high-level engagement to advance the dynamic partnership between the two countries.

“The two sides appreciated the progress on diverse sectors, including the launch of new key initiatives such as the Technology and Security Initiative, UK- India Infrastructure Finance Bridge, Electric Propulsion Capabilty Partnership, and progress on the Defence Industrial Roadmap,” the readout said.

The dialogue provided an opportunity to exchange views on global and regional developments and both sides reiterated their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The Indian delegation was led by Piyush Srivastava, joint secretary (Europe West)in the external affairs ministry, and Vishwesh Negi, joint secretary (international cooperation) in the defence ministry. The UK team was led by Ben Mellor, India directorin the Indian Ocean directorateof the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and Shimon Fhima, director strategic programmes in the defence ministry. The two sides agreed the third edition of the dialogue will be held in the UK in 2025.